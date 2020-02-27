Warning: There are major spoilers for the full season of Love Is Blind ahead.
It’s no secret that viewers who watch reality television constantly question whether or not what they are seeing is actually reality. It's difficult to figure out what happened organically and what was heavily produced. Which is why the legality of the weddings on Love is Blind is worth questioning.
Some shows fake it, like Bachelor in Paradise wherein season 1 couple Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul didn’t legally marry in their supposed TV wedding. Others are more transparent about the facts, like TLC's Married At First Sight, which stresses that the couples who split will also have to get divorced.
Netflix’s Love Is Blind has had fans talking for lots of reasons (see: dogs drinking wine and contestants being bullied online). And with the finale, aka the wedding episode, finally live on Netflix, conversations are starting up all over again. Like, for starters, whether or not any of this was real. Did the contestants on Love Is Blind get legally married after meeting in a series of pod dates just 28 days prior? Refinery29 spoke to two beloved contestants to find out the answer.
Are they really married? Well, the answer is yes. The first season of Love Is Blind ends with two of the five couples, Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed and Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike, saying “I do.” The rest of the couples awkwardly broke up with each other in their wedding dresses and tuxedos in front of their friends and families (and an ordained minister who was surely confused).
At the recently announced Love Is Blind reunion, which will be released March 5, Hamilton and Speed confirmed that they did get married in the eyes of the law. “We definitely did. That's the part that was so scary for me. This is a real legally binding marriage. This is not for TV. This is our life,” Speed said in mid February. The validity of the marriage explains Speed sensibly being unsure if she was going to marry Hamilton for most of the season.
Her now husband added, “I framed [the marriage license] and put it up in my office.” So yes, Hamilton actually is her real life prince like Speed said he was way back in the pods.
Other married couple Barnett and Pike also confirmed the legality of their I Dos. Despite their “will they or won’t they” moment in the final episode and Pike's reveal that she has about $20,000 worth of student loan debt, the couple signed their marriage certificate without looking back. Barnett told Refinery29 that the couple decided to not sign a prenup.
So, Hamilton, Speed, Barnett, and Pike really did get honest to goodness married on this wacky Netflix show.
