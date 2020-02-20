In the wake of speculation about the state of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s relationship, the Riverdale rumor mill churns on. This week, Madeleine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, allegedly split from Travis Mills, her boyfriend of three years, according to E! News.
Petsch and Mills got together after Mills, a musician as well as actor and host, congratulated Petsch over Facebook for landing the role of Riverdale’s HBIC. Mills auditioned to play Jughead on The CW series, but the part ultimately went to Sprouse.
Petsch and Mills were notoriously very public about their romance, with Mills appearing often on his girlfriend’s popular YouTube channel. Thanks to popular demand from fans, Mills even did Petsch’s makeup for the channel in November of 2017.
"I generally don't go public with relationships, but it was one of those things where, when you know you know. And I know with him," Petsch told Marie Claire of her relationship with Mills in 2017. "I feel like it's better to come out and be honest about what I'm doing than try to hide it; I don't feel any kind of protectiveness towards it when it comes to fans. We've got a very solid relationship."
In 2018 Mills, the co-host of MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing with The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay, revealed to Access Hollywood the upside of his long distance relationship with Petsch, who films Riverdale in Vancouver.
“As hard as it may be, one thing that’s kind of refreshing is that it’s nice knowing — when someone flies back home or I fly up there — it’s nice knowing someone puts in that effort to want to see you,” he told the outlet.
Lately, Petsch and Mills haven’t been spotted on social media together. Their last post, from December of 2019, showed the couple looking very much together at Disneyland.
“I don’t always wear ears at @disneyland, but when I do it’s because @madelame made me,” Mills wrote on Instagram of his girlfriend.
The last time Petsch shared an image of Mills on her Instagram grid, it was back in April of 2019 for his 30th birthday.
“Happy birthday lil baby!!! To being thirty, flirty and thriving all year,” she wrote. “I love you.”
Refinery29 reached out to Mills and Petsch for comment.
