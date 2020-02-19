In the past two episodes of season 8, James has screamed at Raquel on the phone because she missed his set at SUR and yelled at her in their own home because he didn’t want her going to a party he wasn’t invited to. He called her a "slut." He told her to go fuck herself. It doesn't take a relationship therapist to know none of that is alright. Raquel once told the Vanderpump group that they didn’t see the James that she saw when they were alone, but, uh, since we’re seeing them alone (admittedly with a room full of cameras) now, what does she see? It’s not always fair to judge someone’s relationship based on a few hours of footage grabbed for the sake of a reality TV show, but James' name-calling and angry outbursts at Raquel aren't something that can be washed away with the ol' "out of context" explanation.