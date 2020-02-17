Lizzo Pays It Forward With A Sultry Cover Of Harry Styles’ “Adore You”

Lizzo is paying it forward with her latest cover and music fans are reaping all the benefits.
When Lizzo stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Monday she put her own spin on Harry Styles’ “Adore You.” She even improvised a sweet dedication to the former boy bander mid-song. Really, it’s the least she could do, after Styles slayed his Live Lounge cover of her hit “Juice.”
For Lizzo’s cover, she turns the Fine Line track into a R&B jam with all the ‘90s feels. The recent Grammy winner’s black pleather jumpsuit, á la Madonna’s “Human Nature” video look, didn’t hurt the vibe either. Her sultry delivery on this love song put us all in a strawberry lipstick state of mind.
Advertisement
But the real highlight is Lizzo’s flirty delivery of her ad-libbed line, “You don’t have to say you’re mine / Oh, Harry.” Oh my, we’d walk through fire to hear Lizzo sing her way through Styles’ discography. Especially if every one of her covers ends like this one does: with a flute solo, natch.
Honestly, the only way this cover — and we mean only — could have been any better is if Styles joined Lizzo for an “Adore You” duet. Of course, after its reaction to their live “Juice” team-up last month, the internet might still need a moment to collect itself.
Watch Lizzo’s good as hell cover below.
Advertisement