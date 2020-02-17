On a micro level, think of the Labour activists in Britain who, after weeks and months of volunteering and canvassing, collectively saw rest, retreat, and self-care as the appropriate response to the party's devastating defeat in December's general election. On a wider scale, look at the global boom of wellness culture: it’s no coincidence that in the face of the #MeToo movement, the urgency of the climate crisis, and the rise of fascism across Europe and North America, we’re choosing to focus on ourselves instead of the state of the world. "The last few years especially have been rough politically, and while it’s imperative we make our voices heard, I think we’re also starting to realize that we can’t be in that state of pushing back and protesting with all our being 100% of the time, as well as hold down a job, and healthy relationships, without taking some time to help ourselves feel safe, and comforted, and recharge, and sure, maybe that means retreating a little to clear our heads," David offers. "Even if it’s so we just have the energy to get up the next day and go canvassing again, or hold down your job, and keep functioning in our lives."