Rita Ora, Jameela Jamil & Love Island Stars Pay Tribute to Caroline Flack After Her Death

Caroline you were a true light to everyone you met I can still hear you laugh right now, everyone knew it’s was your laugh! Oh here’s Flackie! I was blessed to call you a friend. I hope your death is not in vain and a lesson is learnt today. Let’s put a stop to public humiliation, shaming and bullying from the media. Let’s stop targeting young people. Let’s stand together and use social media more responsibly. Let’s think before we type. Please look around you to see which of your friends/family needs support. Lots of love to Caroline Flack and her family and friends during this tragic time.❤️