Rita Ora, Jameela Jamil & Love Island Stars Pay Tribute to Caroline Flack After Her Death

Lydia Wang
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
On Saturday, former Love Island host Caroline Flack passed away at the age of 40. A lawyer for her family confirmed that she took her own life and was found in her east London apartment.
Both British and American celebrities, many from the Love Island franchise, paid tribute to Flack on social media. Some, including Jameela Jamil, also took the opportunity to call out British tabloids for encouraging a “social media dogpile,” and others on Twitter have called for the creation of a “Caroline’s Law” to protect public figures against invasion from paparazzi and tabloids. 
“I hope your death is not in vain and a lesson is learnt today,” wrote Rita Ora. “Let’s put a stop to public humiliation, shaming and bullying from the media.”
Flack began hosting Love Island in 2015, and stepped down from the position in 2019 following assault charges. Laura Whitmore, who took over as presenter, paid respects to Flack on Twitter, as did the official Love Island account. “Everybody at Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news,” the team wrote in a statement. “Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”
Love Island U.S. host Arielle Vandenberg also shared her thoughts and thanked Flack for welcoming her into the franchise.
Many alums from the show used Twitter and Instagram to share their memories of and with Flack.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
