Krystal Nelson & Chris Randone Split Less Than A Year After Marrying

Paradise has officially come to an end for one Bachelor in Paradise couple. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, who met and got engaged during season 5 of the show, announced their split on Friday, becoming the first married pair to split in Bachelor history.
“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” a joint statement shared exclusively to Bachelor Nation, the official website of the franchise, read.
Advertisement
After their whirlwind romance on season five of BiP, Randone, a sales trainer, and Nielson, a fitness coach, tied the knot on season 6 of the show in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison. News of their split comes nearly eight months after the couple married on June 16, 2019.
"We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together," Nielson gushed to People following their June wedding.
News of Nielson and Randone’s split comes as a surprise to Bachelor fans, as Nielson was open about her fertility journey and desire to have kids with Randone back in January. She has yet to address the split on her social media channels.
The statement about their split continued on to say that Nielson and Randone are “best friends that love and care for each other so deeply,” and asked for privacy as they navigate through this difficult time.
Advertisement