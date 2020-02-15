Former Love Island Host Caroline Flack Is Dead At 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the U.K.’s Love Island, has died, her family has confirmed. She was 40.
“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement to the Press Association, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
Flack began her career as an actress for the British sketch show Bo' Selecta! and presented various shows for the network ITV in the following years, including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and The Xtra Factor. She was crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and began presenting the popular dating reality show Love Island in 2015.
Advertisement
She stepped down from Love Island in 2019 after she was charged with assault by beating in a domestic incident at her home. Flack and her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, denied reports she had hit him with a lamp, according to HuffPost U.K. She was due to appear in court on March 4, reports The Telegraph.
Flack took her own life and was found in her east London apartment, a lawyer for the family confirmed to The Telegraph.
Flack was not the first person involved with Love Island to die by suicide. Contestants Sophie Gradon and Mile Thalassitis took their own lives in 2018 and 2019, respectively, after appearing on the show. Thalassitis’ death prompted ITV to have Love Island’s medical support independently reviewed, according to the BBC.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Flack and ITV.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement