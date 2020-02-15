Kylie Jenner Shows Off Yet Another New Hair Look That’s All Valentine’s Vibes

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are each trendsetters in their own right, so it shouldn’t be surprising that sometimes they steal ideas from each other. Kim Kardashian West gave the world gorgeous honey-bronde waves on Monday, saying she got the idea from her sisters and beat them to it. On Valentine’s Day, Kylie Jenner served her own honey-bronde look on Instagram — just days after debuting a major cut.
Jenner’s take on the style is a mostly straight look with gentle curls at the ends. Add in the voluptuous volume and down-to-her-waist length of the hair, and it’s the perfect bombshell blowout look for Valentine’s Day. Jenner showed off the new hairstyle with a mirror selfie.
“New vibe,” Jenner captioned the photo, adding a black heart emoji.
The new honey-bronde hairstyle is likely a wig that Jenner chose after receiving a very short haircut from her regular hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero. Jenner shared a black-and-white photo of her natural hair in short dark bob on her Instagram Stories on Friday, then returned hours later with the new wig. It is not clear if Guerrero was also behind this new wig installation.
While Jenner does appear to love this new honey-bronde vibe, her natural hair underneath, in a chin-length bob, is on trend for 2020. The beauty of current wig and extension technology is, of course, the ability to go from short dark bob to a stunning waist-length honey-bronde style in a matter of hours. Versatility is the name of the Kardashian-Jenner game.
