Amanda Bynes Celebrates Valentine’s Day By Announcing Mysterious Engagement

Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone, and for some couples the day is the perfect time to take the next step in their relationship. Or, you can do as Amanda Bynes, and embody the spirit of the holiday with a heartfelt post on Instagram dedicated to the love in your life. Bynes revealed on Friday that she is engaged. While she did not name the mystery person in her life, based on her caption, it is clear that Bynes is very happy.
“Engaged to tha love of my life,” she captioned the photo showing off her ring and her fiancé's hand.
Bynes met her fiancé sometime at the end of 2019, according to People, and seems “very happy” with how the relationship is going. If the ring is any indication — a giant square-cut diamond taking up almost half of her finger — her fiancé is also happy with how things have progressed so far.
Bynes also appears to be wearing the engagement ring in a mirror selfie posted on Instagram a week earlier, where she shows off her heart-shaped face tattoo, so perhaps the engagement happened sooner than Valentine’s Day and it’s just now that she decided to share the news.
Outside of her engagement, Bynes has been busy focusing on her fashion career, recently graduating from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandise in Los Angeles in June 2019. She is currently living in a sober community, according to People. Bynes, who admitted to struggling with addiction for many years in 2018, appears to be focused on maintaining her sobriety.
Bynes appears to be on the track toward happiness and we love that for her.
