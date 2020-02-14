Billie Eilish Had A Pretty Terrible Time At The Oscars: “I Bombed That Performance”

Since uploading a Soundcloud upload of “Ocean Eyes” in 2016, Billie Eilish has taken the music industry by storm. Her accolades have piled up since then; the teenager made history as the youngest person in the history of the Grammy Awards to be nominated for the top awards (and won every single one) and is the youngest person to record a theme song for a James Bond film. However, Eilish this big moment for her turned out to be more of a bust.
Eilish was recruited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to perform at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards last Sunday. It was the 18-year-old’s first time attending the star-studded event, but she (along with her brother Finneas) delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Yesterday” by the Beatles during the show’s in memoriam, which somehow forgot to mention Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce.
It was well-received by the Oscars audience, but, a week later, Eilish revealed that she was not feeling her first-time Oscars appearance. “I bombed that performance,” she told New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “It was trash.”
Eilish, who was under the weather during the show, also told Lowe that she felt out of place among the Hollywood elite, including Brad Pitt and Natalie Portman. “The Oscars is not my people,” Eilish said candidly. “I’m like, these are movie stars.”
Eilish also performed at the Grammys this year, and while it was also a huge deal for her, the setting was far more comfortable in comparison to the OScars. “The Grammys weren’t as scary because it was all artists, and it felt like my people,” she explained. “I knew a lot of them already...and they knew of me.”
Unfortunately for Eilish, she will have to show up to more industry events in the very near future because of her involvement with the latest Bond project No Time to Die. Eilish was scouted to sing the eponymous theme song, co-written with Finneas, and the single is already receiving rave reviews from her stans and OG fans of the Bond franchise alike.
