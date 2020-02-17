If you're in need of toiletries after this weekend — whether shampoo, a scrunchie, or anything else — load your Google Maps and route yourself to the closest CVS Pharmacy. Technically, any drugstore will do, but if you want the best deal, we suggest you specify CVS.
Over the next month — from now, February 17th, through March 14th — CVS is running what it's calling an Epic Beauty Event, with different beauty deals dropping each week. Whatever you're shopping for, from lipstick and nail polish to conditioner and liquid exfoliators, will be marked down at some point during the sale. Check out the fine print, plus our top CVS beauty picks, below.
Advertisement
Week of February 16th: Take up to 50% off select skin-care products, both in store and online, from brands like Pixi, Bliss, Yes To, Sun Bum, and more.
Week of February 24th: Buy one and get another free on select cosmetics, both in store and online, from brands like L’Oréal, Maybelline, Ardell, Covergirl, and Physicians Formula.
Week of March 1st: Get up to 50% off select hair-care products, both in store and online, from Garnier, OGX, Aveeno, TRESemmé, Pantene, Conair, Scunci, and more.
Week of March 8th: Get $20 off when you spend $100 on beauty products from Revlon, L’Oréal, GSQ by Glamsquad, and more (offer valid in store only).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement