Kristin Cavallari Fake Dated Brody Jenner But Really Dated This Hills Guy

As anyone who watched the super meta Hills finale knows, a lot of what we saw on MTV’s reality series was less than, well, real. The will-they-won’t-they romance between Brody Jenner and Kristin Cavallari was staged for the cameras, something that Cavallari confirmed on talk show Bethenny in 2013 when she revealed that Jenner was dating his alleged “ex-girlfriend,” model Jayde Nicole, the entire time. Apparently, though, Cavallari had a secret romance going on behind-the-scenes, too — with a cameraman from The Hills.
In a clip from Very Cavallari, she and former Hills co-stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge spilled some tea about the show’s final season, with Cavallari asking them if they remembered that time she dated a Hills cameraman named Miguel. The women confirmed that they did, suggesting that while Hills fans thought Cavallari and Jenner were endgame, the cast knew what was really up.
“[Miguel and I] dated for a few months,” Cavallari explained. “Nobody knew, and I was dating Brody on the show. Meanwhile, I’m like, filming it! But we went to Canada and paparazzi got us at the airport a week before we wrapped the show.”
She added: “It was fun, and I don’t have a lot to say!”
Cavallari’s cameraman confession comes just as The Bachelor’s Peter Weber is rumored to be dating a behind-the-scenes person on his own reality show: Producer Julie LaPlaca. Whether this theory is just Reddit sleuths seeking extra drama or Weber taking a page out of UnReal’s playbook, though, remains to be seen.
It's just one more reminder that the stuff we see on reality TV is often far from reality.
