Those sluethy-slueths at TMZ were right — Anna Faris is indeed sporting an engagement ring. The actress and podcaster extraordinaire appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday evening, and the host got right to the point, holding her hand for the world to see the canary diamond ring sparkling on her left hand.
"Who are you marrying, Mark Zuckerberg?" Corden joked. "Congratulations on the engagement."
Following her split from Chris Pratt, Faris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett — the whole gang even went on a Halloween trick-or-treating double date with Pratt's now-wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2018.
However, Faris didn't give any details about the circumstances of the ring. She only expressed her need for someone to officiate the big bash.
"Can you officiate a wedding?" she asked Corden. "I would love you to audition, if you came and read...I want somebody that's humorous, that also brings heartfelt sentiment, that doesn't talk too much about themselves."
"Well that's a problem," Corden said. "I really strike out on all three of those."
Faris, as it turns out, could officiate her own wedding. She has the qualifications, and even offered to take up the gig for ex Pratt's wedding to Schwarzenneger last year.
"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,'" Faris said her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. "I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it."
If Farris does decide to hand over the honor of officiating to a third party, then she need look no further. I already have the perfect priest in mind.
