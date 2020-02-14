Are you ready to do Valentine’s Day, Netflix style? Because the streaming service is pulling out all the stops for 2020.
Most infamously, this week marks the long-awaited premiere of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The rom-com — which debuted on Wednesday, February 12 — checks back in with Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Pater Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), while also adding sweetie heartthrob John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) into the mix.
Yet there’s more to Netflix right now than choosing between Team Peter and Team John. Friday, February 14, also welcomes the beginning of the end of beloved Spanish series Cable Girls (aka Las Chicas de Cable) and German rom-com Isi & Ossi. Earlier this week, Netflix also premiered Narcos: Mexico season 2 and buzzy, bizarre dating show Love Is Blind.
Like a box of Russell Stover chocolates, there’s something for everyone here.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.