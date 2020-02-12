Sophie Turner Reportedly Pregnant With Her & Joe Jonas’ First Child

The Jonas family is the family that can’t stop growing. Nine months after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in a Las Vegas wedding, multiple outlets are reporting that the Game Of Thrones star is pregnant with their first child. Both Us Weekly and Just Jared have confirmed the news, but neither stars’ reps immediately responded to Refinery29’s request for comment.
“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source told Just Jared, with another adding, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”
The couple has yet to address the reports on social media, but have been happily married for the past year, even though their secret first wedding was spoiled by Diplo.
Yeah, he did ruin it," Jonas joked on Capital FM's Capital Breakfast radio show in May. "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live streamed with dog-face filters."
"It's tricky when people live stream it," Turner told NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny...I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret."
At this rate, the first Jonas baby will be here just in time to join their parents in the next Jonas family music video.
