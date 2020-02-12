After Watching The Show, Peter Weber Still Has Some Beef With One Of His Former Girlfriends

When Bachelors and Bachelorettes keep the villain on the show for waaaay too long (looking at you, Luke Parker), I always wonder how they feel watching the show back and seeing the true colors they totally missed. While current Bachelor Peter Weber has been diplomatic about all his girls, there is one he's admitting rubbed him the wrong way upon watching his journey play out on screen: Tammy Ly. She exited the show after making enemies with at least three different women, and seemed to be in it to stir up drama rather that actually get to know Peter.
Advertisement
“You know what conversation really didn’t sit well with me was the stuff between Tammy and Kelsey [Weier],” he says on Wednesday's episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. "Seeing that interaction go back and forth when I canceled that cocktail party in Costa Rica — that was BS. I don’t stand for that at all.”
In particular, Tammy accuses Kelsey of having a drinking problem, and at one point accuses her of abusing prescription drugs.
“Tammy calling out Kelsey that way and accusing her of that kind of stuff, I don’t stand for,” he continues. “I remember my interactions with Tammy. I enjoyed them and I definitely admired her. I still do, she’s a super hardworking person, has a lot of amazing qualities, but seeing her, the way she kinda attacked Kelsey, attacked Sydney [Hightower], that stuff I didn’t like.”
Tammy addressed her exit on Twitter.
"I do take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone," she wrote. "I am very sorry to those I did hurt but my heart was never coming from an intentional malicious place."
Ok I’m going to address this once and for all- remember that this is a show. I do take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone. I am very sorry to those I did hurt but my heart was never coming from a intentional malicious place.— Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020
As soon as Tammy left, Kelley Flanagan stepped up to be the new villain. Although she was quickly eliminated, Peter has totally opposite feelings about the contestant.
"I am Kelley's biggest fan. I will say that. I definitely had high hopes because of how we met and everything, but this wasn't meant to be," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Kelley would kill it [as The Bachelorette]. Kelley is so ready, Kelley is one of the smartest people I've met. [She has] such a strong presence."
While leaving a bad taste in a Bachelor's mouth may not make Tammy good Bachelorette material, it means she's a shoe-in for Bachelor In Paradise. In the end, it all works out.
Advertisement