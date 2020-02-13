All The New Movies That Are Out On Valentine’s Day This Year

Hallmark's favorite holiday has arrived, and that means couples everywhere will be scrambling for romantic date ideas this weekend. You don't have to deal with that drama though, because the tried and true option of heading to the theater or cuddling on the couch with new Valentine's Day movies is always a winner. Thankfully, Hollywood is feeling the love this year too, and the studios (and Netflix) have plenty of movies that are perfect for Valentine's date night — or for anyone looking to escape the real world as it dons hues of pink and red for Valentine's Day. Whatever floats your boat.
From Issa Rae's The Photograph, a story of processing grief and finding love, to the highly anticipated sequel to To All the Boys I Loved Before, there really is a romantic movie for everyone. This year's crop of Valentine's Day movies are all about celebrating love at every stage of life and celebrating every kind of love, in all of its myriad forms (including the love between girlfriends who mutually team up to fight crime).
Luckily for you, there are options that let you stay in or go out, just don't forget to stock up on heart-shaped candy and settle in for some cinematic goodness with your significant other (or your BFF, your pup, or just your fantabulous self and some delicious takeout).