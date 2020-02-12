This Is Who Your To All The Boys Fave Noah Centineo Is Dating These Days

Whether you’ve watched Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before once or a hundred times (and plan on doing the same with the newly released sequel P.S. I Still Love You), there’s one thing we can all collectively agree on: Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean make the cutest couple. In fact, the consensus is so overwhelming that many fans hoped that one day art would imitate real life. But nope: Noah Centineo is actually dating Alexis Ren, not his pal and costar, Lana Condor.
Back in September 2019, Us Weekly first reported that Centineo was dating Dancing With the Stars alum Ren. The duo was spotted looking pretty cozy together after he picked her up at an airport in Florida back in May. A different onlooker also claimed to have seen the two of them leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together in September.
Since then, Centineo has been more public about his relationship on Instagram account. “My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous ❤️ love you baby.” Centineo captioned a photo of him and Ren on his Instagram account back in January (below). Ren also commented underneath the image with “I LOVE YOU and I see you soon.”
Additionally, they walked the red carpet together at UNICEF’s Masquerade Ball last October, further confirming their relationship in the public eye.
So as much as you may wish that Peter and Lara Jean’s love existed off-screen, it’s clear that someone else has stolen Centineo’s heart.
