Quick Status Check: When Does Kissing Booth 2 Come Out?

If you love a good teen rom-com, then odds are you fell head over heels in love with Netflix’s 2018 film The Kissing Booth, which starred Joey King as Elle, who found herself breaking the cardinal rule of friendship: she fell for her best friend’s brother. The premise alone is enough to make your inner teen angst fill with glee, but given that it’s been a year and a half since the movie came out, it’s only natural to impatiently wonder when The Kissing Booth 2 comes out on Netflix.
Though a teaser for The Kissing Booth sequel was released by the streaming service back in February 2019 (on Valentine’s Day, no less) it didn't come with an official release date. And here we all a whole year later none the wiser.
There is one prominent clue that the film’s debut is coming soon. Back in August of 2019, King confirmed that filming for The Kissing Booth 2 had officially wrapped in South Africa. “A pile of clothes, 5 deflated birthday balloons, a covered tattoo, a wig and my last day as Elle Evans in South Africa,” King posted on Twitter alongside a selfie. “Thanks for the memories.”
That would give the filmmakers and Netflix enough time to get everything sorted for a premiere sometime in 2020 — we're not sure Kissing Booth fans could stand to wait until 2021. Given that its predecessor came out in the May of 2018, that is a likely premiere spot for number two, but don't count out a June or July date either.
A pile of clothes, 5 deflated birthday balloons, a covered tattoo, a wig and my last day as Elle Evans in South Africa. Thanks for the memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jX2uajqB9w— Joey King (@JoeyKing) August 17, 2019
For her part, though, King is eager for fans to see the latest installment in her character Elle’s journey. But — as you probably suspect — it won't be smooth sailing between Elle and Noah (Jacob Elordi) now that they’ve found themselves in a long-distance relationship. (Thanks a lot, Harvard!) “You'll get to see lots of ups and downs, not just between Noah and Elle, but you’ll see what’s going on between Lee and Elle and Lee and his girlfriend, and lots going on at Harvard,” King told Refinery29.com in a March 2019 interview.
That certainly sounds like trouble in paradise. But potential heartbreak and all, The Kissing Booth 2 can’t get here soon enough.
