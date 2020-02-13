For season 3, The Masked Singer added some slight changes to its format. Instead of having a whopping 18 contestants perform from the beginning, the masked celebrities have been divided into three groups of six, with each group performing three times in a row. So far, Group A has been introduced and there are only three contestants left. The one contestant who has captivated and stumped the judges and social media since she stepped into the ring is The Masked Singer's Kangaroo. Here's what we know about who this masked Kangaroo might be, and why she's looking for redemption on the Fox series.
Advertisement
Masked Singer Clues About The Kangaroo
There are a few main clues that matter as we watch this season and try to figure out who the Kangaroo really is. First, she's had a recent loss in her family. Second, she's said in one of her packages that "“I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.” And lastly, there's the one staring us right in the face: Australia
In episode 2, we learn that Kangaroo needs to be a role model to “little roo.” We see basketball players wearing the jersey number 23, one of which says "Dee Jay" on the back.
Lastly, in episode 3, Kangaroo's brother (dressed as a potted plant) speaks on her behalf. He says "tragedy hit our family" and she was "the glue." The video also zooms in on a seemingly handmade Angel figurine. Later, Kangaroo gives a valentine to guest judge Leah Remini that says “We sat at the same table and your courage has inspired me."
Keep in mind, however, that clues in the first episode tend to include the most important details because the judges reference them throughout the rest of the season. Later clues are often used as red herrings to throw the judges off.
Who The Kangaroo Is On The Masked Singer (Probably)
The recent loss the Kangaroo refers to could really strengthen the ongoing theory that the Kangaroo is Jordyn Woods, as it may reference the death of her father, John Woods, in 2017. He was a sound engineer who died from cancer.
Advertisement
The second clue also supports that theory. No one can forget the huge fallout between Woods and the Kardashians over rumors and a cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson. That would certainly match up with finding oneself in the "headlines for all the wrong reasons."
If the Woods theory holds, the Australia nod could be a misdirect to distract the judges. Kangaroos are indigenous to Australia so that could be the simple reason the country was mentioned.
One clue also threw Twitter off in week 2: The Kangaroo mentioning she wanted to be a role model for her “little roo.” Some, including the judges, thought this suggested the Kangaroo is a mother. That could still be the case, but it could also refer to Woods’s younger sister Jodie Woods who looks exactly like her older sibling.
The basketball scene also points to Wood’s being behind the mask. She was born on September 23, hence the number 23 jerseys, and Woods is known to DJ from time to time.
Then come the week 3 clues. Jenny McCarthy has guessed Jordin Sparks twice now and the show's writers have been known to throw in clues that could double for the real contestant and an incorrect guess from the judges. Case in point: Sparks has a brother, but but so does Woods (two in fact).
McCarthy also thinks the Valentine’s Day message to Remini about sharing a table was referencing The Talk, a daytime talk show on which Remini interviews all kinds of celebs. And look, that could be the case, which would open up a lot of possibilities. But, Kangaroo could also be praising Remini for opening up about accusing host Jada Pinkett Smith of having ties Scientology on Red Table Talk; the same show where Woods did a vulnerable interview with Pinkett Smith regarding her falling out with the Kardashians.
Advertisement
The “tragedy” and angel are more clues that point to the loss of Wood’s father. She posted multiple Instagram pictures after her father passed, calling him “our angel.”
And look, it's possible that the Kangaroo is someone else. Maybe even Jordin Sparks. But these clues all seem to lead to one place.
Advertisement