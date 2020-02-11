Olivia Jade Is One Degree Away From Joining Kylie Jenner’s Inner-Circle

The influencer space is getting more crowded by the day, with new faces joining the ranks by way of Instagram and Tik Tok. Some of the most popular influencers on social media include Kylie Jenner and her circle of friends, which now may have a surprising new addition.
Olivia Jade Giannulli can now count herself among the exclusive group of people who are now cool with Jenner, thanks to a run-in at a friend’s event. On Monday night, the influencers linked up to celebrate the new business venture of Victoria Villarroel at a local restaurant in Los Angeles. Villarroel, who quit her job as Jenner’s assistant in 2019, partnered with clothing brand Oh Polly to launch a special collection of lingerie.
Giannulli and Jenner joined mutual friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou at the restaurant to show Villarroel some love, and observers said that the girls got along swimmingly. "Olivia Jade was super friendly with all the girls," a source told PEOPLE of the event. "She arrived with Stassie early in the night around 9 p.m. and said she was happy to be there and support Victoria."
"The girls drank specialty drinks and chatted and toasted to Victoria throughout the night," the source added."
The outing marks one of the 20-year-old's first public appearances following the unbelievable college admissions scandal (dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI) that her parents, actress Lori Laughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were caught up in. To refresh your memory: The couple was charged with conspiracy fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit bribery as an attempt to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.
Giannulli stayed out of the public eye after the drama but returned to YouTube in December to post new content for her fans. Now, almost a full year later after the event, she seems to be getting more comfortable with being back in the spotlight, as suggested by her attendance at Villarroel's event.
Both Giannulli and Jenner have YouTube channels with huge followings — could this budding friendship lead to the YouTube collab that we didn't know that we wanted to see?
