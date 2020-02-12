NYC’s Fashion Elite Is Making A Killer Case For Bangs For Spring

If there was ever a time to try bangs, it's pre-spring 2020. Whether you're inspired by a curly shag style à la Selena Gomez or you flipped over Saoirse Ronan's feathered micro-bang at the Oscars, inspiration is all over Hollywood right now. Off the red carpet, the fringe uptick has also made it to the streets, with the fashion influencers and content creatives sitting front row at this season's New York Fashion Week all wearing similar iterations of the banged haircut.
Serendipitously, most of the looks we're loving right now also have length in common — so all signs point to the idea that the haircut du jour is a short bob or lob accented with a little forehead draping. For a style guide straight from the streets of NYC, scroll through the gallery ahead.