Timothée Chalamet Is Naked In The Poster For The French Dispatch & People Are Losing It

Timothée Chalamet's clothes made headlines at the Oscars on Sunday when he walked the red carpet cosplaying as Jess Mariano from Gilmore Girls. Now, his clothes are back in the news for an entirely different reason. The first poster for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch came out today, and Chalamet is well, very naked.
The poster is set up as a series of vignettes inside a French apartment building. The top floor appears to be some kind of newsroom, where Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Billy Murray, and Jeffrey Wright are hard at work putting out the latest edition of Anderson's fictional magazine — the titular French Dispatch.
One floor below, Adrian Brody stands at the window holding a briefcase. Benicio del Toro is painting what I'm certain is a masterpiece. Owen Wilson is riding his bike inside, because of course he is.
But the ground floor is where the real action is: Léa Seydoux is staring intently at a gun and what looks suspiciously like a riding crop, and Chalamet is next door, reading in the bathtub, entirely naked save for a towel turbaned around his precious locks.
Needless to say, the news has Twitter quite flustered, especially considering the film, which hits theaters July 24, has been rated R for male nudity.
The French Dispatch also marks the third collaboration between Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan, with whom he starred in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women. Anderson’s movie will weave together separate stories centering around journalists working on the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. In other words, dreams do come true.
Just wait until the trailer drops tomorrow.
