Peter’s ability to juggle the needs of the show and his desire to be perceived as a classic Good Guy only make this situation more cunning. When Peter says he already made his decision about whom to send home after the day portion of the group date, he offers this information as though it is intended to calm his contestants' nerves. In reality, he uses it to trick them in multiple ways. Victoria is made to believe she is being broken up with when she’s actually going to hometowns. Hannah Ann and Kelley are conned into thinking they are both safe when one of them is actually about to be rejected. Kelley ends up having the rug pulled out from under her after assuming Peter has finally accepted their relationship.