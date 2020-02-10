Story from Pop Culture

Nobody Had A Better Time At the 2020 Oscars Than Parasite‘s Bong Joon-Ho

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Last night, some of the best and brightest in Hollywood flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. The 2020 Oscars were an exciting affair, but the most __ part of the night was, without a doubt, the sheer joy of watching Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho attend the event for the very first time.
Parasite has been the film to beat this award season, sweeping category after category in every show in which it has been nominated. Last night, the South Korean black comedy thriller won four out of its six nominations, taking home wins for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and the ultra-competitive Best Picture.
The accolades are more than justified for this impeccable film. In Parasite, the Kim family (who live in the slums of Seoul) finds themselves on the up-and-up after infiltrating the home of the rich Parks under false pretenses. Just as they find themselves getting more comfortable with their new lives, even stranger circumstances threaten their financial stability. The film is a hilarious but thought-provoking exploration of class consciousness, guaranteed to make you think twice every time you eat a peach.
Bong and his co-writer Han Jin-Won attended the Oscars for the first time, also bringing along their hilarious and talented cast of Parasite to show face at the event. As the night progressed, the director's lovable personality shone brighter and brighter, and now we're all dues-paying members of Bong Hive. Ahead, some of the Bong's best moments at the 2020 Oscars.
When he explained how he came up with Parasite:
When he looked at his Oscar like it was a newborn baby:
When he made his Oscars kiss:
When he gave his interpreter Sharon Choi the night off...
...and then promised to support her filmmaking dreams:
When he was a whole mood:
In the words of fellow filmmaker Issa Rae, congratulations to that man.
