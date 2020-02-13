12 Ways To Wear A Red Lip, Courtesy Of NYC Cool Girls

Say what you will about nude and pink, but the most transformative lipstick color will always be red. It may take time to find your perfect shade and finish — be it a faded cherry balm or a merlot liquid lipstick — but when you do, it becomes your secret weapon for date night, Monday morning meetings, and everything in-between.
To inspire even more ways to wear the classic color, we've put together the most approachable style guide, courtesy of New York Fashion Week. During this season, the red lip (with a manicure to match) was the top trend amongst the fashion set.
Scroll ahead for the best street style from NYFW 2020, plus top-rated red lipsticks to cop the look, if you feel so inspired.