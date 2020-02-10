Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke Announce That They’re Expecting First Child In Emotional Post

Penn Badgley is having an amazing year. The 33-year-old is back in the spotlight, thanks to the second season of the creepy Netflix original series You. His return as well-meaning but troubled lover boy Joe Goldberg has swept the internet, but even learning that millions of people fare ear-lusting after his character doesn’t begin to compare to his latest good news: he’s going to be a father!
Badgley’s wife of three years, Domino Kirke, took to Instagram to share the important update with her followers. For the married couple, this pregnancy means the world; Kirke shared that she had experienced two miscarriages in a row, and they were almost ready to give up on having another child.
“I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done,” Kirke captioned the photo. “As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”
In addition to being a singer — she was a member of the band DOMINO and even recorded music with producer Mark Ronson — Kirke also works as a birth worker and educator, helping women get through their pregnancies in a peaceful way. Because of her career path and the women that she’s met through her work, Kirke said that she now knows what to expect from her pregnancy.
View this post on Instagram
On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.
This isn’t Kirke’s first rodeo when it comes to motherhood; while dating musician Morgan O’Kane, Kirke gave birth to her son Cassius in 2009. She and Badgley are now raising him together.
Though Badgley isn’t anything like his character in You, it looks like he and Joe do have one important similarity now that they’re now both on the way to becoming fathers. That commonality will definitely influence the way that Badgely approach the role come season three of the Netflix series. Talk about life imitating art — except without all the creepy stalker stuff.
