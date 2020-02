Kacey Musgraves Tells Us The Real Story Behind Her “Slow Burn” Candle

Musgraves worked with Boy Smells to transform her song "Slow Burn" into, fittingly, a limited-edition candle. "I was organically a big fan of the brand," Musgraves tells me in a dimly-lit venue in downtown New York City. "I discovered their candles at a little shop in Nashville that was around the corner from my house and all the elements of their candles were really unique to me," she says, saying she initially fell in love with the brand's KUSH candle . So, Musgraves did what any international country-pop star would do, and casually slid into the brand's Instagram DMs.