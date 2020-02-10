But the photographic evidence isn't the only supposed evidence. After all, the editing on this season of The Bachelor has been a bit... weird. None of the women seem to be getting the "front runner" treatment or even the "potential Bachelorette" treatment, like we've seen in seasons past. Actually, a lot of them are getting the villain edit — and most of the show has been focused on the drama between the women rather than the connections that Peter is making with them. The original fan theory supposes that this is because he didn't actually connect with any of them. For what it's worth, that part could be true without it meaning he's hooking up with a producer, but what the hell, let's keep digging.