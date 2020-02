Why Were Luke Perry & Cameron Boyce Left Out Of The Oscars Memoriam?

Perry's exclusion from the Oscars memoriam was also strange due to his involvement in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood , which was was nominated for 10 awards and walked away with two wins. Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the Tarantino flick along with Brad Pitt , recalled being so excited to work with Perry on the film. "I grew up with him on [Beverly Hills] 90210, looking up to him as literally the coolest dude on Earth and honestly when I was on set, I was starstruck,” said DiCaprio of Perry at the film's premiere. “We got to sit down and chat. He couldn’t have been a more amazing human being. It’s a real tragic loss.”