Natalie Portman has been a long-time spokesperson for Dior, often showing up on red carpets wearing beautiful duds by the esteemed luxury house. For the 92nd Oscars, Portman decided to take her close relationship with the brand to the next level and use her outfit as an opportunity to speak up about the lack of female directors nominated — something the Academy has been highly criticized for this year.
Wearing an outfit that featured a black bodysuit with a sheer, gold-leaf embroidered layer on top, and a gold rope tied at the waist, Portman looked very regal. The highlight of the outfit? A cape that was embroidered with the names of this year’s snubbed female directors in gold script along one side of it. “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my [own] subtle way,” she told a reporter on the red carpet. Her hair was worn in a wavy chin-length bob with beautiful honey highlights, and she wore gold hoops for the occasion.
According to Variety, the names on the cape included Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), and Mati Diop (Atlantics). The outlet also pointed out that this isn’t the first time the actress has spoken up at an awards show for the lack of female recognition. In 2018, when she was presenting the award for Best Director, she made a subtle yet unmissable jab saying, “And now, here are the all male nominees” before announcing the names. Natalie, you are forever our queen.
