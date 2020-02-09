Laura Dern Gets The Awards Season Tribute She Deserves & The Internet Has Gone Meme Wild For It

The actress got the musical tribute dreams are made of on Saturday afternoon at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. What started as a simple celebration of the gayest moments in film of 2019 — that you might not even realize were gay, according to host Aubrey Plaza — turned into a hilarious ode to Dern, the Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee.
The tribute, performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, touted Dern’s gayest on-screen moments in 2019, which involved “ordering a kale salad” and dressing “slutty in court.” Yes, really, and it was funny as hell. Both moments are from her role as lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story, which has earned her a BAFTA, a Golden Globe award, and a Screen Actors Guild award already.
Taking things a step further than just 2019, the choir continued on to sing about the rest of Dern’s iconic body of work, as images from the films including Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart flashed across the screen. In other words, Laura Dern is a gay icon. No if, ands, or buts about it.
The crowd, of course, loved the tribute. But no one was enjoying it more than Dern herself, as fans noted online. Find your new favorite gif below.
Just a full minute of Laura Dern dancing to her own name pic.twitter.com/e4herZjEzU— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 9, 2020
The song Laura Dern has always deserved. pic.twitter.com/3TwiqLFo5N— Allyssa Graul (@allyssag) February 9, 2020
Just go ahead and make this song your ringtone, Laura.
