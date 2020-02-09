Justin Bieber’s SNL Performance Was All Love To His Boss, Bae & Beast Hailey

Justin Bieber made his first appearance on Saturday Night Live since 2013, and it was all about his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Can you tell this man is really in love?
Inside a giant green cube, the singer kicked off his performance with an interesting arrangement of “Yummy,” accompanied by cello, violin, and acoustic guitar. Later, he returned to the stage with Quavo and a group of dancers to sing “Intentions” as select lyrics appeared in neon writing on the wall behind them as they performed. From the display we learned that Beiber thinks Hailey is picture perfect, she’s a boss, a bae and a beast, and that she’s his rock.
Both songs are from Bieber’s forthcoming album Changes. And if you were looking for confirmation that “Yummy” and “Intentions” are in fact about his wife, know that Hailey had previously joked that the entire album was inspired by her.
“It’s really hard being the muse of a whole album,” Hailey joked during an episode of Bieber’s YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, which offers a glimpse into the making of Changes.
Speaking of changes, this SNL appearance turned out to be very different from the last appearance for Bieber. Apparently his time as the host and musical guest back then wasn’t his finest hour and in 2018 SNL alum and comedian Bill Hader described Bieber as the “worst-behaved” guest. Yikes.
Hopefully with these latest performances, it’s safe to say that the Biebs has redeemed himself.
