RuPaul Reads The Children’s Library For Filth On SNL

Story time took a snarky turn thanks to RuPaul Charles, who hosted this week’s Saturday Night Live. Charles stopped by the San Diego Public Library to teach children how to read. And the first book on his reading list was Eloise.
"Ooh, Eloise, you need to call the front desk and get a hot oil treatment for that broom on your head. And Victoria's Secret called. They want their wallpaper back,” Charles exclaimed, causing the eyebrows of the parents in the audience to rise.
Oh yeah, Charles was teaching that kind of read.
He continued on to point out Madeline’s cover design (“The Eiffel Tower is not in the woods. Girl, you betta draw France right”) and shared a theory about what Nancy Drew's secret really was in Nancy Drew and the Secret of the Old Clock. Hint: it had nothing to do with the clock, but instead, um, self-pleasure.
Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race are familiar with the reading challenge, where the queens take turns throwing shade at each other while wearing librarian’s glasses. The adults at the library on SNL, on the other hand, were not.
When pressed about what was happening Charles simply explained that he was “reading these book girls to filth.” Indeed he was, and one eager child decided to give a read of her own.
“Library? More like strawberry,” the girl said, tipping her glasses down to the bridge of her nose.
Sure that one needs a little work, but it’s clear that Charles is on to something, because “reading is what? Fundamental.”
Watch the full sketch below.
