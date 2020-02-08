Top Ramen Just Made Your Favorite Food A Whole Lot Cuter (& Lazier)

Your favorite snack just got a whole lot...cuter?
Nissin Foods, the minds behind that instantly-recognizable block of instant Top Ramen, is releasing a new line in partnership with another iconic brand. Gudetama, Sanrio’s popular lazy egg character, will be on Top Ramen packaging for a limited-edition run.
Top Ramen is a favorite of young people on the go and chefs who like to fancy up the classic cheap meal for good reason: it’s fast and easy to make, affordable, and filling. Gudetama is now among Top Ramen’s biggest fans, and the character will be making its debut on single bags of soy sauce-flavored ramen, along with the soy and chicken six-packs and the chicken five-pack. Fans will also be able to pick up some themed merch at the online Nissin fan store.
As far as crossovers go, Gudetama seems to be a natural fit for Top Ramen. After all, adding an egg to your noodles? That’s a classic pairing, and it’s also a great reminder that making a small effort to spice up your Top Ramen can go a long way.
An egg is just the beginning, and even that can have some variation to it — you can fry it, hard or soft boil it, or poach it. Some people also like to upgrade their instant ramen with different broths, spices, sauces, herbs, vegetables, and meats. If you’re trying to clear out your fridge, for example, whip up some instant ramen, chop up some spinach and mushrooms, throw in some red pepper flakes, and top it off with a bacon crumble (and, of course, an egg). Famed Korean-American chef Roy Choi recommends adding cheese. Kylie Jenner likes hers with butter.
However you enjoy your ramen, though, the key is to enjoy it — Gudetama gets it.
