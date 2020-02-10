This season of The Bachelor is not going well. Peter Weber has "rewarded the drama" — to quote Kelley Flanagan — at the expense of his time with some of the other women, and judging by the Bachelor promos, it seems like his finale's not going smoothly, either. But, just as important as someone finding lifelong love, it doesn't seem like we have a Bachelorette frontrunner from Peter's season yet. And that is extremely, extremely odd for this point in the season.
As of now, there are six contestants remaining: Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelley Flanagan, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett, Natasha Parker, and Victoria Fuller. We've just wrapped weeks 5 and 6, and usually by this point, there is a contestant or two who stands out as a potential lead. But this year is not a normal year and none of the women really scream "Bachelorette," either because of the drama they're involved in on the show, issues outside of the show, or because they just don't seem like they'd be interested in the gig.
For the upcoming Bachelorette season, the show may need to hit the cast member archives, as was the case with recent Bachelors Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Nick Viall. But there's still time for that to change, so let's take a look at the women who remain and see who's got the best shot at following in Hannah Brown's footsteps.