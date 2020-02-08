Could We Even Handle Another Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Moment At The Oscars?

The 2020 award season took fans back to the year 1999, when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were very much together, openly gushed over one another in the press and occasionally flaunted their love on stage at a Sting concert. Okay, so maybe it wasn’t exactly like that, but seeing Pitt watch Aniston’s Screen Actors Guild award win for The Morning Show with a twinkle of awe in his eye certainly brought up feelings of nostalgia. (Will frosted tips have a comeback next?!) Those watching award season this year solely for more moments like that, may be wondering: Will Pitt and Aniston reunite at the Oscars, too?
Advertisement
The short answer is that it’s pretty unlikely. While Pitt was nominated at the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes for his role in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, alongside Aniston for her Apple+ series, there are no television categories at the Oscars.
Right now, there’s no evidence to suggest that Aniston will attend the Academy Awards. She’s not nominated, and no film that she was a part of received award nods this year. Aniston’s most recent movie Murder Mystery, which hit Netflix in June of 2019, was not up for any major accolades.
If only the Academy had honored Adam Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems — they may have found an appropriate category for Aniston, who co-starred with Sandler in Murder Mystery, to present in. Instead, she's not anywhere on the list for 2020 Academy Award presenters, which would be one way she could participate in the ceremony.
Aniston's done the job before: She previously presented at the 85th Academy Awards in 2013, where she and Channing Tatum delivered the award for Best Costume Design, as well as Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
If Aniston skips the Oscars this year, there’s always the after party: She and Pitt both attended Netflix’s celebration for the SAG Awards this year. Hollywood's a pretty small place — but we'll have to wait and see if cameras capture a post-bash reunion.
Advertisement