It’s National Pizza Day So Just Order Pizza Already & Use These Discounts

We're in the thick of winter and whether you're in a cold or warm climate, it doesn't matter, you are likely deep in the funk of the dreariest season of them all. You're either saddled with school or busy with work or everyone in your life is too occupied with one of the above to do anything worthwhile with you. This is where pizza comes in, the most dependable comfort food. It's cheap but it can be highbrow, it's reliable but it can surprise you. But above all, a nice steamy pie is easy to come by and the price point often makes it the most effortless decision of the day.
Advertisement
Today is National Pizza Day. With pizza on your mind, your craving for hot dough and tangy tomato sauce will only grow stronger. And then your teeth will seek out the give and take of stretchy mozzarella and the juicy release of a sausage or a roasted pepper chunk. You already know you'll only be eating pizza today, so you might as well peep these deals and see if you can scrape a few bucks off the top.
Bj’s Brewhouse and Restaurant: Get $10 off a $40 purchase with code 100FF40 through Sunday, February 9th. Their pizzas cost about $30 so you’ll be able to claim your discount with a single pizza order and an app or dessert.
Marco’s Pizza will be offering free medium-sized cheese pizza when you buy any large pie. Just use promo code BOGOCHZ at checkout.
This week, Domino’s is having a carry-out deal where any pizza (excluding XL specialty pizzas) with any three toppings will come out at just $7.99.
Don't let others stop you from following your dreams. Just order pizza already.— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) February 6, 2020
Advertisement