For perfumer Antoine Maisondieu, it was important to bottle the feeling of driving top-down through the desert as closely as he could. So, he sourced the base note from an actual Joshua Tree, using a process called headspace to capture the desert smell then synthesized it into a molecular form. From there, he added top notes of cactus flower and bitter orange to round out the earthy scent with the native plants, so your nose picks up the dry sand with the musky succulent and the rainwater freshness of breathing in the Palm Springs air.