Should We Read Into Sofia Richie Unfollowing Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram?

When your Instagram account boasts so many followers you can score millions in #SponCon deals, you won’t miss one or two fans who decide to tap the unfollow button. When one of these followers is your former partner’s current girlfriend, however, the world may notice. Apparently, Sofia Richie unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, prompting some fans to speculate that there’s drama between the two women.
Richie is dating Kardashian’s former boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom Kardashian shares three children. Richie and Disick began dating around 2017 and currently live together, as seen in a 2019 episode of Flip It Like Disick. Recently, Richie has gotten closer to Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s sister, even attending her Kylie Skin friends’ trip this summer.
Thus far, there doesn’t seem to be any drama between Richie and Kardashian whatsoever — in fact, the two appear pretty friendly. Back in December of 2018, Disick posted a photo on Instagram hanging out with Kardashian and Richie poolside in Mexico. Kris Jenner, meanwhile, was baffled by the fact that her daughter could be chill enough to spend that much time with her ex and his current partner.
So what’s going on with Richie and Kardashian now? It could be nothing: For one thing, Us Weekly reports that Kardashian has never followed Richie on Instagram, and that Richie only started following Kourtney about five months ago. Disick doesn’t follow Kardashian on Instagram either.
Kardashian and Richie have both distanced themselves from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Richie won’t appear on the next season, according to her interview with Entertainment Tonight, to focus on some other aspirations.
“I want to get into acting,” Richie said when asked about KUWTK. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear. I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”
“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told ET in November.
If there is any drama to unpack here, we won’t see it on KUWTK this time around.
