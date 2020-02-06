Elle Fanning Is Going To Wreck You In Netflix’s All The Bright Places

Are you ready to cry about some teens? Once again, Netflix has got you covered. Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star in the streaming service's adaptation of All The Bright Places, the 2015 YA novel written by Jennifer Niven. The original story is deeply dark, and touches on mental health issues and suicide, and the film adaptation has a similarly A Walk To Remember vibe. As in, they're literally walking.
Theodore Finch (Smith) and Violet Markey (Fanning) get paired on a school project that requires them to wander around their home state of Indiana in search of natural wonders and oddities. It's through this they bond over their tortured backstories, Violet having suffered the death of her sister and Theodore suffering from an obsession with death.
Advertisement
"What do you want from me?" Violet asks in the trailer.
"It would be good for you to get out," Theodore replies.
However, Theodore has issues he's not sharing, which, in the book at least, involve undiagnosed bipolar disorder.
"Sometimes I get into these dark moods," he admits.
As things get harder for Theodore, their relationship gets difficult.
"Where do you go when you disappear?" Violet cries.
No spoilers, but the book has an ending you're going to want to be emotionally prepared for, and it's likely the Netflix film will similarly attempt to destroy your heart. Thankfully, it comes out after Valentine's Day, so you can believe in the joy of love a little longer.
Watch the full trailer below. All The Bright Places drops on Netflix February 28.
Advertisement