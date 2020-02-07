The DC Expanded Universe's latest team-up has a lot of characters you haven't seen on the big screen before, and it's about time you knew their names. Whether you're weighing your weekend movie theater options or clamoring for more, we've got your guide to the Birds of Prey characters. Many of these characters have popped up on other DC comics properties like Arrow and Gotham, but this is their time to shine, so it's time to get to know your new favorite girl gang.
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is set in the DC Expanded Universe after Suicide Squad, which first introduced Harley (Margot Robbie) as the girlfriend of Jared Leto's Joker. In the new film, the doctor formerly known as Harleen Quinn ends her toxic relationship with Mr. J and sets out on her own. She picks up a lot of other pissed off women in Gotham City along the way. In the comics, the Birds of Prey also include characters like Batwoman, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and Hawkgirl. Fingers crossed that they're cast in the inevitable sequel (please give us a sequel!). But for now, here are the female characters who show up ready to mess things up in Birds of Prey, and a few of the men trying to keep them down.