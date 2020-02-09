Is Laura Dern Bringing Anyone With Her To The Oscars?

The only trophy Laura Dern needs on her arm is any one of the many trophies she's already won this award season. However, the biggest ceremony of them all, the Oscars, is fast approaching, and naturally begs the innocent question of who the actress may be bringing along to celebrate her potential first Academy Award win — and no, it's not Baby Yoda.
Dern has been nominated twice before at the Oscars, for Best Actress in 1992 and Best Supporting Actress in 2015. Her role in Marriage Story has already earned her a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and a SAG award, and all signs point to her continuing this sweep at Sunday's ceremony.
While Dern is not currently publicly dating anyone who would have the honor of being her plus-one to the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she has had some high-profile relationships over the years. Aside from her marriage to Ben Harper, which ended in 2012 after the birth of their two children, Dern has been vaguely linked with Baron Davis, Vincent Spano, and Nicolas Cage, as well as a few solid, long-term relationships that were pretty era-defining.
In 2020, Dern's work appropriately defines her more than any relationship would. Ahead are the people who have been by her side over the years as her career has continued to flourish.