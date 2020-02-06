Venus Is Entering Aries, So Expect Sparks To Fly

After traveling through emotional Pisces, Venus will enter fiery Aries on February 7. As the baby of the zodiac, Aries is known for impulsivity, directness, and a quick temper. With the planet of love in the sign of the Ram until March 4, our love lives are about to get a little more dramatic.
While Venus is in Aries, “We will work hard for love and money by giving our absolute all to both endeavors,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. “Venus in Aries will bring many fireworks, sparks, and meltdowns this year due to the Nodal square, Saturn, and Pluto’s place in the sky.”
Expect to have a lot to tell your group chat about. “We may feel torn between two lovers, stuck between a rock and a hard place, or emotionally ignored,” Stardust says. “Venus in Aries like to fight a good fight and plead their case for attention, so be careful and respectful of others and demand the same in return.”
In astrology, Aries is ruled by Mars; the red planet also influences our sex lives. So while Venus is in this sign, expect sparks to fly. “Love energy will be more energetic, direct, and exciting,” Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, tells Refinery29. “We will feel more passionate and action oriented toward those we love, and those we are interested in getting to know.”
Expect to feel impulsive during this transit. “Venus in Aries makes us bolder, or in some cases even impatient, when it comes to love,” Hale says. “Aries likes to live in the moment rather than the past or the future. Aries energy (like Aries people) can be quite blunt.”
She adds, “Aries energy is enthusiastic and upbeat, and Aries does like the chase. Aries energy does not work well with those who like to cling, and neither does suspicion and jealousy. Be bold and direct over this next month and you may surprise yourself, as well as others.”
If you fall for someone new during this time, be ready to DTR ASAP. “If you meet someone while Venus is in Aries, in all likelihood they will want to move on the relationship immediately without wasting time,” Hale adds.
On the other hand, on February 28, Venus and Pluto will line up in such a way that you might find yourself breaking up rather than settling down. “When these two planets clash, some very intense feelings may surface,” Hale says. “At this time, unresolved issues in the relationship may arise, but if both individuals are mature, it can be a turning point and the relationship can become stronger. On the other hand, some relationships may end, but only if it is unhealthy and tottering on the edge anyway.”
Whatever happens over the following weeks, it’ll be very different from the last few weeks. Hale explains, “This energy can be fresh and exhilarating and a major change from Venus in Pisces over the past month.”
