Justice For The Cast Of 1917, Who Weren’t Nominated For A Single Award

The first time I heard of 1917 was at the Golden Globes. Suddenly, this movie I hadn't seen a trailer or a still for started sweeping award show nominations. After winning Best Director and Best Motion Picture: Drama at the Globes, it continued on to the Producers Guild and Directors Guild Awards, and is now up for ten Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. But there's one aspect of this film that has been gravely overlooked: the cast. Despite the performances that carry the film's story from the beginning to the end of its practically one shot, the actors involved haven't received any real nods of their own.
They weren't totally shut out. For instance, George MacKay won Best Breakthrough Performance: Male at the OFTA Film Awards and the Virtuoso Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival while Dean-Charles Chapman got at nod at the London Critics Circle Film Awards. Still, none of the faces of this much-lauded World War I film have been properly recognized at any of the major ceremonies.
Luckily, they'll be happy to hear that they're all winners of the Refinery29 Good Boy Awards, which also includes props for actress Claire Duburcq for holding her own as the only woman in the cast.
The cast still gets to reap the reward of the fancy award show ceremonies and parties, so here's a quick breakdown of those in the film you're seeing all over red carpets and, in some cases, The Kelly Clarkson Show.