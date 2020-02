Kim Kardashian Says The Smallest Starbucks Drinks Taste The Best But Do They?

I immediately sent the tweet to my co-workers and posed the question, "What does this even mean?" Thinking that they would laugh along with me, I was astonished to receive responses supporting Kim's claim. One of them said, "I feel that. Smaller sized Starbucks drinks just hit different." Another Slacked me to say, "I agree!!! Because at Starbucks, the size just means more milk. It's all about the ratio." A third wrote, "I think I agree too. Who needs to drink that much warm milk?" My response? "That sounds ridiculous to me but now yall have me questioning!" So, I put Kim Kardashian West's Starbucks drink size statement to the test.