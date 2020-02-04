The Zappos Winter Event Is The Best Time Buy These Popular Boots & Leggings

If you’ve had your fill of bargain hunting in the wake of 2019’s Cyber Week storms and the scattered post-holiday sales that ensued, you can go ahead and navigate away from this page. But if you’re always down for a great deal and have a need for a wardrobe essential, stay with us, because we've got the details and top picks you need to know about for today's Zappos Winter Event.
The always-reliable Zappos sale section may be stocked regularly with great footwear finds, but today's promotion is different. For just two days, select styles are available at 20% off with the code WINTEREVENT, which means you can stock up on must-haves from winter-friendly brands like Sorel, Ugg, and Dr. Martens. Just make sure to add the code on the checkout page below the payment option before you hit buy. And if we didn't have your attention at Dr. Martens, how about this to pique your interest: the discounted goods extend way beyond shoes, with everything from winter parka jackets, activewear, and underwear just waiting to get added to your cart. Think brands like Spanx, Levi's, The North Face, and other favorites specifically in long-lasting styles that rarely go on sale.
As we dive into February with the end of winter far out on the horizon, now is the time to invest in the necessary shoes to carry you through these last few months of the season and beyond. Whether you're in the market for a pair of low-heeled booties or you're in need of some sturdy combat boots Zappos has got you — or at least, your toes — covered for many years to come.
