Bachelor Fans Were Rooting For You, Tammy

The nature of The Bachelor is to pit women against each other, but it's a bummer that someone as smart and naturally funny and understanding of the wild process as Tammy could so quickly turn, quite aggressively, on one of the other women on the show. Questioning someone else's mental or emotional stability or their drinking habits the way Tammy did (by calling Kelsey out to the man they are dating) is unacceptable behavior; it's also none of Tammy's business. While committing one of the classic Bachelor faux pas of tattling to the lead about behavior that goes on behind his back did work for the women who went after Alayah, it's never a good idea. Instead of focusing on her relationship with Peter, Tammy let her frustration with Kelsey take over. No one wins in that situation, especially Tammy — and everyone who was rooting for Tammy.