Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunited This Weekend

Six months after their breakup, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have reunited. The former couple posed for a photo together at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party, an after party for the British Academy Film Awards, per People.
Shayk and Cooper dated for four years, beginning in 2014. They share one daughter, two-year-old Lea, who made her first public appearance alongside her dad in October. Shayk and Cooper split up months after Cooper did the award circuit for his critically-acclaimed directorial debut A Star Is Born.
The exes may have reunited for the photo, but they weren’t the only ones in it: Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief who just conducted a candid interview with model Shayk, appeared with Cooper and Shayk in the picture.
“We’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Shayk told British Vogue of Cooper. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”
Though things are good between Shayk and Cooper these days, Shayk admitted it’s not always easy raising Lea without a partner she’s romantically involved with.
“Life without B is new ground.” Shayk told British Vogue. “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider.”
Cooper had a good reason to be at the BAFTAs this year, and to celebrate at an afterparty. Cooper is one of the producers on Joker, a film which was nominated for 11 awards at the ceremony this year. Ultimately, Joker was awarded in the Best Film Music and Best Casting categories, and its star Joaquin Phoenix took home the Best Actor trophy.
Last year at the BAFTAs, Cooper thanked Shayk while accepting the award for Best Original Music for A Star Is Born.
"I...need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year,” Cooper joked at the ceremony.
